Steve Earle Brings The 30th Anniversary Copperhead Road Tour To The Great White North

Steve Earle‘s Copperhead Road will turn 30 on Wednesday October 17, and to mark the occasion, he and The Dukes, along with support act The Mastersons, are doing a schwack of shows in North America, with ten of those scheduled for Canada. The first north of the border show will be Wednesday September 05 at Toronto’s Phoenix Theatre; the Canada leg will wrap up at the Commodore in Vancouver, Saturday and Sunday September 29 and 30.

Tickets for all Canadian shows go on sale this Friday at 10am via Ticketmaster; presales begin Thursday.

30th Anniversary Copperhead Road Canadian Shows

09/05 Toronto ON – The Phoenix Concert Theatre

09/08 Hamilton ON – FirstOntario Concert Hall

09/09 London ON – London Music Hall

09/15 Fredericton NB – Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival

09/16 St. John’s NL – Iceberg Alley Performance Tent

09/18 Montreal QC – MTELUS

09/21 Winnipeg MB – Club Regent Event Centre

09/26 Calgary AB – Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

09/29 Vancouver BC – Commodore Ballroom

09/30 Vancouver BC – Commodore Ballroom

