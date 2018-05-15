Skip to Content
Here’s The Trailer For The Queen/Freddie Mercury Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody

By Scott James
-
May 15, 2018 11:34 am
We’re about six months away from the hotly anticipated Bohemian Rhapsody biopic, which relates the tale of Freddie Mercury and Queen‘s mind-boggling ascension to superstardom, beginning with their formation in 1970, and following them up to their triumphant Live Aid performance fifteen years later — just a few years before Mercury succumbed to complications from AIDS.

The film, which hits theaters Friday November 02, stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury. Bryan Singer directed a lot of the principal photography before he was pink slipped in favor of Dexter Fletcher, who then completed the project.

