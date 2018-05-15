Here’s The Trailer For The Queen/Freddie Mercury Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody

We’re about six months away from the hotly anticipated Bohemian Rhapsody biopic, which relates the tale of Freddie Mercury and Queen‘s mind-boggling ascension to superstardom, beginning with their formation in 1970, and following them up to their triumphant Live Aid performance fifteen years later — just a few years before Mercury succumbed to complications from AIDS.

The film, which hits theaters Friday November 02, stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury. Bryan Singer directed a lot of the principal photography before he was pink slipped in favor of Dexter Fletcher, who then completed the project.

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo