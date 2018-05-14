Win A Tsawwassen Mills Road Trip With Scott James’ Road Song

If you haven’t yet experienced the shopper’s paradise that is Tsawwassen Mills, you’re in the right place at the right time this week (Monday May 14 through Friday May 18), because you’ll have a chance to experience it while spending some of Mr. Q‘s money.

Listen for the Road Song between 1pm and 2pm, call me at 250 475 100.3 when you hear it, and if you’re caller nine, I’ll hook you up with a $100 Tsawwassen Mills gift card and round trip walk on transportation aboard BC Ferries, including free shuttle service between the Tsawwassen terminal and the shopping center.

Monday’s Road Song is a 1972 Deep Purple track which clocked in at number five on Top Gear‘s 100 Greatest Road Songs Of All Time list.

Tuesday’s Road Song is also from 1972: It’s on the Doobie Brothers‘ Toulouse Street album, and in it, Tom Johnston writes about having his foot on the floor of his Ford.

Love, Dr. Scott James



