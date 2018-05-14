The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 051718 -- Road Trippin' To Tsawwassen Mills

This week, I’m hooking Q listeners up with cool little road trips: if you’re caller nine when I play the daily Road Song between 1pm and 2pm, you get a $100 Tsawwassen Mills gift card and return foot passenger transportation aboard BC Ferries. There’s a free shuttle between the Tsawwassen terminal and the mall, which makes for an even more relaxing trip.

So, this week’s Rockline Theme Thursday is all about the iconic road songs.

If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, call or text me at 250 475 100.3. Rockline Theme Thursday hits the air just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some musical selections which would have a good chance of getting the go-ahead from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this time around:

