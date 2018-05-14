The First Anniversary Of Chris Cornell’s Death Is Four Days Away And Where Did That Year Go?

52 year old Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell took his life on May 18 of 2017, and a vigil to mark the one year anniversary is planned for Friday May 18, according to his wife Vicky.

In a media release, she says, “It is with great emotion I reach out to all of you as the one year anniversary of my husband’s passing approaches,” she wrote. “Chris was loved, so much, by so many. The children and I are so grateful to you all for being by our sides throughout all of this. Your love has created a close-knit community, more like a family, to grieve with, to provide support, and to help us heal. We could not have gotten through the last 12 months without you.”

She adds, “We want to open this up to you, our extended family, and invite you to join us on this day of prayer and remembrance to pay our respects together. As we know, there are millions of fans and not everyone can physically be there. We would be honoured if you share posts and videos of how Chris’ music has touched you. “We can feel your love no matter how far. Light a candle, say a prayer, speak his name … Loud Love.”

The vigil will be held at Hollywood Forever cemetery at 7pm.

