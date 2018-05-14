Province announces $4.7 mill for Victoria area Recovery Centre

The provincial government is announcing $4.7 million to create a Therapeutic Recovery Centre for the Victoria area.

The centre will be run by the Our Place Society and the proposed location is the former youth custody centre on Talcott Road in View Royal.

“We are grateful to the Government of B.C. for supporting this life-changing program,” said Don Evans, executive director of Our Place. “This is an opportunity to not only transform the lives of individuals, but to also transform our community.”

The site has been operating as Choices and has been housing residents transitioning from Victoria’s Tent City.

The hope is to have the centre open in 2019 and accept men for between 12-24 month periods.