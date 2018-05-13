SCTV Reunion Netflix 2019 + Martin Scorsese

Original cast members of SCTV (Second City Television) will reunite for a Netflix special directed by Martin Scorsese. This includes: Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short, Joe Flaherty, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Dave Thomas, and yes, Rick Moranis!

SCTV aired from 1976-1984 and showcased some of Canada’s most beloved comics including Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, not to mention the late John Candy and Harold Ramis.

It’s set to air sometime in 2019 via Netflix as well as CTV.

Read More Here

~Megan