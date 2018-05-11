Skip to Content
Scott’s Friday QuickPoll™: Yer Favorite Q Specialty Weekend

By Scott James
-
May 11, 2018 08:22 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Every once in a while, we at The Q like to change it up a bit with a themed weekend, and this is one of those once in a whiles: just after 4pm today, Ryan Awram and Heather Backman will launch another 70s Weekend, brought to you by Softub — Canada’s truly portable hot tub. Out of all the theme weekends we’ve done, which one do you prefer?

Love, Dr. Scott James

