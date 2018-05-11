RCMP say no criminal activity in East Sooke woman’s death

RCMP say the sudden death of a 37-year-old woman in East Sooke is not being treated as criminal activity.

The case has been handed over to the Coroner Service.

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit and Sooke RCMP had been investigating the circumstances leading up to the woman’s death since May 4.

“As a result of the evidence collected the young woman’s death has been determined to be non-criminal and the case will be turned over to the BC Coroners Service,” RCMP say in a release. There is no information to suggest any public safety concerns.”

RCMP say they will work with the family and friends during the difficult time.