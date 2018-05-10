Trial Set For Physician After 3 Doors Down Guitarist’s Overdose Death

An Alabama doctor will go on trial tomorrow after being charged in connection with the death of 3 Doors Down guitarist Matthew Roberts. It’s alleged that Dr. Richard Snellgrove of Fairhope improperly prescribed fentanyl and other drugs to Roberts, who, like Prince and others, died of an overdose. In Mobile, Snellgrove is facing a 13-count federal indictment alleging illegal distribution of controlled substances and health care fraud.

Roberts was found dead in the summer of 2016 in a hotel hallway near Milwaukee, where he was scheduled to perform a charity concert. According to court papers, Snellgrove started prescribing drugs to Roberts around 2005, and was aware that Roberts had an addiction problem. He has pleaded not guilty and faces up to 240 years in prison and up to $US2.8 million in fines if he’s convicted.

Roberts was a cofounder of 3 Doors Down in 1996. He left the band following their 2012 tour of Europe, but continued as a guitarist.

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo