Man shot with nail gun at Colwood construction site

One man was taken to hospital when he shot by a nail gun during an altercation at a Colwood construction site.

West Shore RCMP say it happened on the 300 block of Wale Road on Wednesday at around 3pm.

It’s believed two men were exchanging words when tempers flared and one of them pointed a nail gun at the other and fired.

The victim suffered a puncture wound to his abdomen.

“A matter like this shows how dangerous weapons of opportunity can be. All parties are cooperating with investigators and the investigation is ongoing,” says Constable Matt Baker of the West Shore RCMP in release.

Police are recommending charges of Assault with a Weapon against a 35-year-old man from Langford.