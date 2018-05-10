Here’s Your Fresh Music From The Dave Matthews Band

The Dave Matthews Band debuted Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin) in their live shows a couple of years ago, and since then it’s become a fan favorite, and hence a live staple. Now, they’ve finally debuted the studio version as the lead single from their new album Come Tomorrow.

The tune is a plea for unity — something with which Matthews is all too familiar, being from South Africa: “Let’s not forget these early days, remember we began the same, we lose our way, of fear and pain,” he implores in the song.

Come Tomorrow hits the shops Friday June 08; it was recorded in Los Angeles, Charlotteville and Seattle, and features a guest appearance by Brandi Carlile on the title track. Preorders from the band’s website will include a white vinyl and a two-LP edition; the band’s North American tour will launch Friday May 18 in Texas, and includes stops in Toronto and Ottawa on Tuesday July 10 and Wednesday July 11, respectively.

Love, Dr. Scott James



