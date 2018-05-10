Arrests made in violent robbery in Esquimalt Park case

Victoria Police have made arrests in the violent Saxe Point Park robbery last month.

One man and a youth from Esquimalt were arrested on Wednesday after what police are calling a long complex investigation.

On April 28th police were called to Saxe Point Park to find victim was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and had to be transported to hospital.

Police said the alleged robbery appeared to be targeted but no shots were fired.

During the investigation, police say they recovered a stolen vehicle and both real and imitation firearms.