This weekend, The Q busts out the 8 track player salvaged from a 1974 Trans Am and fires up another 70s Weekend, brought to you by Softub — Canada’s truly portable hot tub. Ryan Awram and Heather Backman will kick it off just after 4pm Friday, and we’ll be totally immersed in The Decade Of Innocence right through until 1159pm Sunday.

Can you name all of the 70s songs in this montage? If so, you’re mint, man.

