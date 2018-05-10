March, the second deadliest month for suspected drug O.D’s in B.C.

The B.C. Coroner service says this past March was the second deadliest for suspected illicit drug overdose deaths in the province.

There were a reported 161 deaths, a 24 per cent increase from last March and 58 per cent increase from February.

The March number almost equals the 162 illicit drug overdose deaths in December 2016, the worst on record.

Through the first three months of 2018, there have been 391 suspected illicit drug overdose deaths in B.C, fentanyl was detected in 83 per cent of cases. The Coroner Service is reporting 34 of those deaths this year have been in Victoria. A total of 43 on the south island.

The majority of decedents died indoors (90.5%). No deaths have been reported at supervised consumption sites, or drug overdose prevention sites.

More than 1,400 people in B.C. died due to suspected illicit drug overdoses in 2017 according to numbers from the Coroner’s Service.