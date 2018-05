One person was killed, and two others were injured in a vehicle rollover collision in Chemainus.

A 24-year-old man from Duncan is dead while the other two are in hospital with unspecified injuries.

Police say the crash happened at around 7:00pm on Tuesday evening on the MacMillan Bloedel Forestry Road.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.