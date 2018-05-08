Yes, There Is Going To Be Another Bill And Ted Film

Those temerarious time-traveling (former) teens are coming back: According to The Hollywood Reporter, plans are officially afoot for a third Bill & Ted film, with Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter returning, respectively, as Theodore Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq. in Bill & Ted Face The Music. The latest installment will be directed by Dean Parisot of Fun With Dick And Jane fame; the script comes courtesy of original Bill & Ted writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson.

Quoth The Reporter:

Bill & Ted Face the Music will see the duo long past their days as time-traveling teenagers and now weighed down by middle age and the responsibilities of family. They’ve written thousands of tunes, but they have yet to write a good one, much less the greatest song ever written. With the fabric of time and space tearing around them, a visitor from the future warns our heroes that only their song can save life as we know it. Out of luck and fresh out of inspiration, Bill and Ted set out on a time travel adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe as we know it. Together with the aid of their daughters, a new crop of historical figures, and some sympathetic music legends, they find much, much more than just a song.

In a media release of the excellent variety, the lads say, “We couldn’t be more excited to get the whole band back together again. Chris and Ed wrote an amazing script, and with Dean at the helm we’ve got a dream team!”

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo