What’s going on this week: May 7 – 11

By Shayne Kaye
May 08, 2018 05:29 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!

This week, win the ultimate Mother’s Day package! Moms can play “Good Or Bad” – guess if Cliff will think something is good or bad and you could win a $200 gift card to Steamship Grill & Bar plus four tickets to see “Corteo” from Cirque du Soleil! Even better, everyone who plays will have a shot at Friday’s grand prize of a $500 spa gift certificate!

