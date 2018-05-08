Skip to Content
Police shooting at BC Ferries Terminal in Nanaimo

By Art Aronson
-
May 08, 2018 02:38 pm
(Photo from Nanaimo News Now)

RCMP in Nanaimo say a man was fatally shot during an attempted arrest at the Departure Bay Ferry terminal on Tuesday morning.

Witnesses reported the incident happened just as the ferry docked and cars were unloading.

Police say officers were called to the terminal to arrest a male in connection with a “violent” carjacking in another part of the province.

Many witnesses including Jon Athey reported multiple gunshots fired. “When police jumped out of their car they ran right up close and fired into the window. I could actually see the glass coming off the window, it was unbelievable.”

The Mounties say initial information based on police accounts indicate the male got out of the vehicle with what was believed to be a firearm and shots were fired.

The suspect later died from serious injuries. No police were hurt in the attempted arrest.

The B.C. Coroner Service was called in.

British Columbia’s police watchdog says its investigators were on their way to Nanaimo.

 

