All week (May 5-11) on the Q! Evening Show you can win a $25 gift card for Chatters Hair, Beauty and Salon. A great gift for Mother’s Day or to pamper yourself!

Be caller nine when you hear the “Hair” song of the day between 7pm and 8pm.

Monday’s Hair Song: Get a Haircut, Get a Real Job – George Thorogood and The Destroyers

Tuesday’s Hair Song:

Wednesday’s Hair Song:

Thursday’s Hair Song:

Friday’s Hair Song: