In Case The Pearl Jam-Themed Hotel Suite In Seattle Isn’t Quite Enough, Now You Can Visit The Pearl Jam Museum Exhibit, Too

As Seattle gets ready for Pearl Jam‘s Home Shows this summer, the city gets jammier and jammier all the time. The Edgewater Hotel recently unveiled its new Pearl Jam-themed suite, and now the band are getting their very own museum exhibit.

Seattle’s Museum Of Pop Culture reveals that Pearl Jam: Home & Away will launch on Saturday August 11, showcasing almost thirty years’ worth of all things PJ. Quoth the band website: “This extensive exhibition will feature personal instruments, equipment, stage props, original typewritten lyrics and notebooks, original poster and album art, set lists, and a photo op featuring the towering letters from Ten.”

The museum’s senior curator Jacob McMurray says, “This exhibition will give an intimate first-hand look at Pearl Jam’s journey from 1990 to the present and into the future. From their beginnings as one of the originators of the ‘Seattle Sound’ and the grunge phenomenon, to their sustained global impact as one of the most popular and respected bands in the world, Pearl Jam’s story is still unfolding as they continue to sell out shows worldwide and use their stage to further social and political consciousness.”

