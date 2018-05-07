Phil Collins Hits The Road On A North American Tour With Two Canadian Dates

Phil Collins will officially return to touring this fall as he embarks on the 15-date Not Dead Yet, Live tour — his first in 12 years. The trek launches in Fort Lauderdale Friday October 05, wraps in Los Angeles Sunday October 28, and includes two shows in the Great White North: Thursday October 11 in Toronto and Tuesday October 16 in Montreal. The band this time around includes legendary session bassist Leland Sklar and Collins’ 16 year old son Nicolas on drums.

Tickets go on sale Monday May 14 at 10am; registration for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Onsale is open until this Friday at noon.

Not Dead Yet, Live dates:

10/05 Fort Lauderdale Fl. – BB&T Center

10/07 Washington DC – Capital One Arena

10/08 Philadelphia PA – Wells Fargo Center

10/09 Boston MA – TD Garden

10/11 Toronto ON – Air Canada Centre

10/13 Newark NJ – Prudential Center

10/14 Brooklyn NY – Barclays Center

10/16 Montreal QC – Bell Centre

10/18 Cleveland OH – Quicken loans Arena

10/19 Columbus OH – Nationwide Arena

10/21 Minneapolis MN – Target Center

10/22 Chicago IL – United Center

10/25 Oakland CA – Oracle Arena

10/27 Las Vegas NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/28 Los Angeles CA – The Forum

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo