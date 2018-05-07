Phil Collins Hits The Road On A North American Tour With Two Canadian Dates

Phil Collins will officially return to touring this fall as he embarks on the 15-date Not Dead Yet, Live tour — his first in 12 years. The trek launches in Fort Lauderdale Friday October 05, wraps in Los Angeles Sunday October 28, and includes two shows in the Great White North: Thursday October 11 in Toronto and Tuesday October 16 in Montreal. The band this time around includes legendary session bassist Leland Sklar and Collins’ 16 year old son Nicolas on drums.
Tickets go on sale Monday May 14 at 10am; registration for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Onsale is open until this Friday at noon.
Not Dead Yet, Live dates:
10/05 Fort Lauderdale Fl. – BB&T Center
10/07 Washington DC – Capital One Arena
10/08 Philadelphia PA – Wells Fargo Center
10/09 Boston MA – TD Garden
10/11 Toronto ON – Air Canada Centre
10/13 Newark NJ – Prudential Center
10/14 Brooklyn NY – Barclays Center
10/16 Montreal QC – Bell Centre
10/18 Cleveland OH – Quicken loans Arena
10/19 Columbus OH – Nationwide Arena
10/21 Minneapolis MN – Target Center
10/22 Chicago IL – United Center
10/25 Oakland CA – Oracle Arena
10/27 Las Vegas NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/28 Los Angeles CA – The Forum
Love, Dr. Scott James
Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS
Report A Typo
Comments