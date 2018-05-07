Make A Pro-Reusable Bag Video, Win A Bag Of The City Of Victoria’s Money

As of Sunday July 01, Victoria will become the first city in British Columbia to ban the use of single-use plastic grocery bags, which are already on borrowed time, with stores imposing an extra charge for them. To help clue everyone in, the City Of Victoria has launched the BYO Bag video contest, which offers cash prizes to the creators of videos which encourage the adoption of reusable bags.

There are two $1,000 prizes, for the winning videos in the 18 and under category, and the all ages category. There’s also a People’s Choice award of $500. Winners for the youth and all ages category will be selected by a jury, and three videos from each category will be shortlisted for People’s Choice voting; the winner will be chosen via online voting in June, with all winners being revealed in late June. Deadline for submissions is 11:59:59pm Wednesday May 30. Giddy-up.

Speaking of bags: what’s your bag these days?

Love, Dr. Scott James



