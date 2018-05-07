Skip to Content
Cougar found in Gordon Head to be re-located

By Art Aronson
-
May 07, 2018 03:31 pm
(Photo from Saanich Police)

Saanich Police say a large cougar was found on Monday in the Gordon Head area and is being re-located.

The cat was tranquilized by a pound officer from the BC Conservation Service.

Police issued a warning to the public after the cougar was spotted numerous times on Saturday night, near Old West Saanich Road, and multiple times on Sunday in Gordon Head.

