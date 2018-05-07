Chicago Will Tour Canada This Summer

If you like your rock brassy, heads up: Chicago will play ten shows in Canada beginning in Kelowna Sunday September 02, followed by stops in Calgary, Edmonton, Regina and Winnipeg, and then five more shows on the east side. The band previously announced a show for Wednesday August 08 in Toronto, on which they’ll team up with REO Speedwagon.

Tickets for the September shows go on sale this Friday.

Tour Dates:

08/08 Toronto ON – Budweiser Stage with REO Speedwagon

09/02 Kelowna BC – Prospera Place

09/04 Calgary AB – Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

09/05 Edmonton AB – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

09/07 Regina SK – Conexus Arts Centre

09/08 Winnipeg MB – Bell MTS Place

09/11 Kingston ON – Rogers K-Rock Centre

09/12 Trois-Rivières QC – Amphitheatre Cogeco

09/13 Montreal QC – Bell Centre

09/15 Moncton NB – Downtown Events Centre

09/16 Sydney NS – Centre 200

