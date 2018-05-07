Chicago Will Tour Canada This Summer

If you like your rock brassy, heads up: Chicago will play ten shows in Canada beginning in Kelowna Sunday September 02, followed by stops in Calgary, Edmonton, Regina and Winnipeg, and then five more shows on the east side. The band previously announced a show for Wednesday August 08 in Toronto, on which they’ll team up with REO Speedwagon.
Tickets for the September shows go on sale this Friday.
Tour Dates:
08/08 Toronto ON – Budweiser Stage with REO Speedwagon
09/02 Kelowna BC – Prospera Place
09/04 Calgary AB – Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
09/05 Edmonton AB – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
09/07 Regina SK – Conexus Arts Centre
09/08 Winnipeg MB – Bell MTS Place
09/11 Kingston ON – Rogers K-Rock Centre
09/12 Trois-Rivières QC – Amphitheatre Cogeco
09/13 Montreal QC – Bell Centre
09/15 Moncton NB – Downtown Events Centre
09/16 Sydney NS – Centre 200
Love, Dr. Scott James
Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS
Report A Typo
Comments