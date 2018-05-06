Win Your Victoria Highland Games And Celtic Festival Tickets From Scott James

The Victoria Highland Games and Celtic Festival return to Topaz Park Saturday through Monday May 19 through 21, and I’m handing out some tickets this week (Monday May 07 through Friday May 11).

Listen for the wee Scottish tune on The Q between 11am and noon, call me at 250 475 100.3 when you hear it, and if you’re caller nine, I’ll set you up with a family pack of tickets, good for two adults and two bairns.

Monday’s Wee Scottish Tune is from a Paisley lad, formerly a member of The Humblebums with Billy Connolly, and later a co-founder of Stealers Wheel with Joe Egan.

