The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 051018 — Mother’s Day

By Scott James
May 06, 2018 04:39 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Moms rule. Well, maybe not Mary Lee Johnston. But generally, with what they go through and do for us, they deserve a day every day, not just Sunday May 13.

In any case, because that particular day is, in fact, Mother’s Day this year, we’re going to play rock songs with women’s names in their titles on Rockline Theme Thursday this week.

If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, call or text me at 250 475 100.3. Rockline Theme Thursday hits the air just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some musical selections which would have a good chance of getting the go-ahead from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this time around:

Love, Dr. Scott James

