Mick Fleetwood: We’ll Still Play Lindsey’s Songs On Tour

After Mick Fleetwood hit the button for Lindsey Buckingham’s ejection seat, after Buckingham expressed reluctance to go on tour, some fans began wondering whether they’d be hearing any of Buckingham’s songs when the band hits the road later this year; if not, the absence of those songs would be quite apparent, as he wrote and/or provided lead vocals on some of the band’s biggest hits.

With Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers‘ Mike Campbell and Split Enz and Crowded House‘s Neil Finn on board in Buckingham’s stead, Fleetwood is saying that they won’t be dropping all Buckingham music, and in fact, we might even hear some Mike Campbell and Neil Finn tunes. Chatting with TMZ, he said that they plan to have fun during their final trek, and that we should expect some surprises. And there don’t seem to be any loose ends: when he was asked if there is still a chance that Buckingham could join the tour, he said, “No, we’re a new band.”

The tour will kick off in Tulsa Oklahoma on Wednesday October 03 and run through Friday April 05 2019. It includes a stop in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on Wednesday November 14.

