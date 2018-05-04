Skip to Content
Win the Ultimate Mother’s Day Package from The Q!

By Amelia Breckenridge
May 04, 2018 04:21 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Attention All Moms!

Do you want to win $200 to Steamship Bar and Grill and have a girls night out on the BEST patio in the city?

How about a 4-pack of tickets to Corteo – Cirque du Soleil when they come to Victoria in October??

And a $500 Spa Gift Certificate???

This week (Monday May 7th – Friday, May 11th) play a special Mom’s Only Edition of “Good or Bad” with Ed Bain and The Q! Morning Show. Here’s how it works – be the right caller through, then bet whether the situation which is presented to Cliff LeQuesne will be judged as “Good” or “Bad”. (Clever, we know 🙂 ) All the daily winners will win $200 to spend at Steamship Grill and Taphouse AND 4 tickets to the October 4th performance of “Corteo” Cirque du Soleil at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. All the daily winners will be entered in a Grand Prize Draw to ALSO win the $500 Spa Gift Certificate! 

