RCMP: Searching for man who allegedly committed property crimes

RCMP are a releasing a photo of a man who allegedly committed multiple property offences on the West Shore last month.

The man was last seen around the Jacklin Rd and Sooke Rd area of the City of Langford on April 28th around 2pm, he was wearing a distinctive white motocross style helmet.

“We’re asking for the public’s help in our investigation. Someone knows who this guy is and we hope they will call us,” said spokesman for the West Shore RCMP Cst. Matt Baker in a release.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online www.victoriacrimestoppers.ca. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers.