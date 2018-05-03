The Times Colonist Book Sale: Browse Boxes And Bins Of Beauteous Beneficial Bargains For Bookworms

The legendary Times Colonist book sale returns to the Victoria Curling Club for the 20th year this Saturday and Sunday; since 1998, this Victoria tradition has raised millions of dollars for literacy and education projects on Vancouver Island. Speaking of legendary, Times Colonist scribe Jack Knox got on the phone with me to tell me all aboot it.

The book sale is on from 9am til 5pm this Saturday and Sunday, with hundreds of thousands of books priced from $1 to $3, at the Victoria Curling Club, 1952 Quadra Street.





