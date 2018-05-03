coming soon: Guns N’ Roses deluxe reissue of ‘Appetite’

Word is Guns N’ Roses are set to release a deluxe reissue of their debut 1987 album ‘Appetite For Destruction’. Fans also continue to buzz that a big announcement will confirm a world tour around the album milestone.

Billboards featuring all five original members from the 1987 ‘Appetite’ line-up have been spotted around London. The band’s official website displays a map that could well point towards an upcoming world tour.

As Consequence of Sound reports, an unpacking video now removed from YouTube, revealed that the deluxe release is 73 tracks long, with 49 of them being previously unreleased songs.

A new version of the album, remastered from the original analog tapes for ‘Appetite For Destruction’, will reportedly be presented across two LPs. A second EP may contain various b-sides from the era. Unreleased recordings from the band’s 1986 Sound City sessions will also feature, along with a further two unreleased tracks made with their producer Mike Clink.

Guns N’ Roses are set to play Firenze Rocks in Florence Italy in mid-June. Have a blast at the festival Q! listener Lori Nolt. She recently won the grand prize in The Q!’s Rockin’ Italian Spaghett-away.