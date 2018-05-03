No indigenous games for Victoria

Victoria will not be hosting the 2020 North American Indigenous Games.

The Songhees First Nation made the announcement today, saying they had lost the bid to Halifax.

“While disappointed, we are truly honoured to have been part of this process that saw unprecedented support from across cultures and across the region. Working together, we presented a strong message of meaningful reconciliation not only to the NAIG Council, but also to our youth,” said Ron Sam, Chief Songhees Nation

The games would have brought 5,000 indigenous athletes from 756 nations to compete in Greater Victoria.