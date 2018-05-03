Victoria Royals select local product in Bantam draft

The Victoria Royals used their first selection in the 2018 WHL bantam draft to select local product Nolan Bentham.

The 6-2, 179 lb defenceman spent the 2017-18 season with the Yale Hockey Academy Bantam Prep team of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL).

Bentham played in 30 games for Yale where he earned 22 points (5g-17a) to go with 34 penalty minutes.

“We are very excited to have Nolan join our family,” President & General Manager Cameron Hope said in a release. “He is a big, smart, mobile defender who plays a strong game in all zones. He’s an excellent skater with a hard shot who makes plays at speed. The fact that he is from the South Island is a bonus.”

Bentham is also a former member of the Victoria Racquet Club.

Congratulations to Racquet Club alumnus Nolan Bentham! https://t.co/zF2wgUm1T5 — VRCMHA (@VRChockey) May 3, 2018

Overall the Royals made 12 selections in draft that was held in Red Deer Alberta. They took 6 forwards, 5 defenseman and a goaltender. Four of the players were from the island including Bentham.

Here is a full list:

2018 Victoria Royals Bantam Selections

R # Team Player Name P H W DOB Last Team Hometown 1 13 Victoria Bentham, Nolan D 6.02 180 06/12/2003 Yale H.A. Bntm Prep Victoria, BC 3 52 Victoria Hodson, Matty F 5.07 135 07/08/2003 Saskatoon Outlaws BAA Saskatoon, SK 5 103 Victoria Crane, Trentyn F 5.08 159 02/02/2003 Pembina Valley Hawks Morden, MB 6 117 Victoria Smith, Braden D 5.11 165 04/07/2003 Thompson Zone Blazers Kamloops, BC 7 147 Victoria Newans, Cage F 6.00 170 05/15/2003 Delta H.A. Bntm Prep Parksville, BC 8 165 Victoria Maddocks, Keegan G 6.00 160 04/14/2003 Pac-Coast H.A Bntm Prep Langford, BC 8 167 Victoria Senden, Karsten D 6.01 170 01/06/2003 Anchorage N Stars 14U Anchorage, AK 8 168 Victoria Alexander, Christopher C 02/20/2003 Shattuck-St. Mary Sabres Santa Clarita, CA 8 170 Victoria Bazin, Roux F 5.08 149 05/26/2003 Pembina Valley Hawks Treherne, MB

9 189 Victoria Hampton, Graeme D 5.09 153 05/11/2003 St. Albert Sabres BAAA Sturgeon County, AB