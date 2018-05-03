Victoria Royals select local product in Bantam draft

The Victoria Royals used their first selection in the 2018 WHL bantam draft to select local product Nolan Bentham.
The 6-2, 179 lb defenceman spent the 2017-18 season with the Yale Hockey Academy Bantam Prep team of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL).
Bentham played in 30 games for Yale where he earned 22 points (5g-17a) to go with 34 penalty minutes.
“We are very excited to have Nolan join our family,” President & General Manager Cameron Hope said in a release. “He is a big, smart, mobile defender who plays a strong game in all zones. He’s an excellent skater with a hard shot who makes plays at speed. The fact that he is from the South Island is a bonus.”
Bentham is also a former member of the Victoria Racquet Club.
Congratulations to Racquet Club alumnus Nolan Bentham! https://t.co/zF2wgUm1T5
— VRCMHA (@VRChockey) May 3, 2018
Overall the Royals made 12 selections in draft that was held in Red Deer Alberta. They took 6 forwards, 5 defenseman and a goaltender. Four of the players were from the island including Bentham.
Here is a full list:
2018 Victoria Royals Bantam Selections
|R
|#
|Team
|Player Name
|P
|H
|W
|DOB
|Last Team
|Hometown
|1
|13
|Victoria
|Bentham, Nolan
|D
|6.02
|180
|06/12/2003
|Yale H.A. Bntm Prep
|Victoria, BC
|3
|52
|Victoria
|Hodson, Matty
|F
|5.07
|135
|07/08/2003
|Saskatoon Outlaws BAA
|Saskatoon, SK
|5
|103
|Victoria
|Crane, Trentyn
|F
|5.08
|159
|02/02/2003
|Pembina Valley Hawks
|Morden, MB
|6
|117
|Victoria
|Smith, Braden
|D
|5.11
|165
|04/07/2003
|Thompson Zone Blazers
|Kamloops, BC
|7
|147
|Victoria
|Newans, Cage
|F
|6.00
|170
|05/15/2003
|Delta H.A. Bntm Prep
|Parksville, BC
|8
|165
|Victoria
|Maddocks, Keegan
|G
|6.00
|160
|04/14/2003
|Pac-Coast H.A Bntm Prep
|Langford, BC
|8
|167
|Victoria
|Senden, Karsten
|D
|6.01
|170
|01/06/2003
|Anchorage N Stars 14U
|Anchorage, AK
|8
|168
|Victoria
|Alexander, Christopher
|C
|02/20/2003
|Shattuck-St. Mary Sabres
|Santa Clarita, CA
|8
|170
|Victoria
|Bazin, Roux
|F
|5.08
|149
|05/26/2003
|Pembina Valley Hawks
|Treherne, MB
|9
|189
|Victoria
|Hampton, Graeme
|D
|5.09
|153
|05/11/2003
|St. Albert Sabres BAAA
|Sturgeon County, AB
|10
|200
|Victoria
|Roloson, Ross
|D
|5.10
|155
|01/30/2003
|Shawnigan Lake Bntm Prep
|Victoria
|11
|233
|Victoria
|Huxley, Brett
|C
|5.10
|140
|06/27/2003
|Calgary CNHA Northstar
|Calgary, AB