VI Fitness Centres close as company files for bankruptcy

By Art Aronson
May 02, 2018 12:09 pm
The company VI Fitness is filing for bankruptcy and has shutdown all of it’s eight centres on the island.

Employees and members where informed of the news in an e-mail last night.

The statement says, “despite the company’s best efforts, the business model is no longer sustainable due to a competitive landscape.”

In March, The Vancouver Sun reported a nasty multi-million-dollar lawsuit within the company’s shareholders but none of that was proven in court and company didn’t mention it in the email to members.

