VI Fitness Centres close as company files for bankruptcy

The company VI Fitness is filing for bankruptcy and has shutdown all of it’s eight centres on the island.

Employees and members where informed of the news in an e-mail last night.

The statement says, “despite the company’s best efforts, the business model is no longer sustainable due to a competitive landscape.”

In March, The Vancouver Sun reported a nasty multi-million-dollar lawsuit within the company’s shareholders but none of that was proven in court and company didn’t mention it in the email to members.