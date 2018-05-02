Police: Seeking witnesses to armed robbery in Saxe Point Park

(Photo from Victoria Police)

Police are searching for witnesses to an alleged armed robbery in Saxe Point Park in Esquimalt last weekend.

Major crime investigators are investigating after officers were called to the park at 8:30pm on Saturday April 28th, to find a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The person was taken to hospital. Police did say there was an alleged firearm involved but offered few other details.

Investigators believe the incident is an isolated one but are say it is a concerning one.