It’s McHappy Day!

Today is McHappy Day!

On WEDNESDAY, MAY 2ND, McDonald’s invites Canadians to unite as neighbours on McHAPPY DAY to support local families when they need it most.

On McHappy Day, a SMALL PURCHASE makes a BIG DIFFERENCE in the lives of thousands of families with a sick child.

$1 from every Big Mac® sandwich, Happy Meal®, and hot McCafé® beverage sold in McDonald’s restaurants will go to RONALD McDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES CANADA® (RMHC® Canada) and local children’s charities across Canada.

This year marks our 25TH MCHAPPY DAY IN CANADA! Over the years, McHappy Day has raised more than $66 MILLION in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities and local children’s charities.

The 15 Ronald McDonald Houses and 16 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms keeps over 25,000 FAMILIES close to their sick child while they receive the treatment they need each year.

Visit any of the 1,400 McDonald’s restaurants from coast-to-coast on MAY 2ND to give back to your community and help make a difference in the lives of the TENS OF THOUSANDS of families and children across Canada.