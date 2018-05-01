Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW5:30 AM - 9:00 AMEd Bain and The Q! Morning Show
listen live
Home

The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 050318 — The BC Boat Show

By Scott James
-
May 01, 2018 07:24 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 050318 -- The BC Boat Show

The BC Boat Show has moved from the Inner Harbour to Sidney Marina; it kicks off Thursday May 03, with more than 200 power and sail vessels on display, and just about everything else which has anything to do with seagoing. Plus, The Q Afternoon Show starring Ryan Awram and Heather Backman will be there Friday May 04 starting at 2pm.

With all of that in mind, we’re going to go all Boaty McBoatface on this week’s Rockline Theme Thursday and play rock songs about boats, sailing, the ocean, etc.

If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, call or text me at 250 475 100.3. Rockline Theme Thursday hits the air just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some musical selections which would have a good chance of getting the go-ahead from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this time around:

Terminator Thumbs Up

Love, Dr. Scott James

Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS

Report A Typo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Latest

More

Trending

More