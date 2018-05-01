May The Swartz Be With You: What’s Your Vision For The Future Of Swartz Bay Terminal?

The people at BC Ferries are undertaking an engagement process from now until the end of the summer, in which they’ll collect community input which will (hopefully) shape the future of the Swartz Bay terminal. They’re hoping to hear from passengers, nearby residents, local communities and other key stakeholders as they begin to develop their long-term infrastructure and services strategy.

Stakeholder engagment will be the first step, followed by popup sessions at the terminal, in which all customers can participate. As well, there will be an online engagement component starting late this month. Following the sessions, a report will be prepared, summarizing the findings, and that report will be posted online.

Says BC Ferries Vice President of Strategy and Community Development Mark Wilson, “We want to hear what our customers, nearby neighbors, and communities have to say about the future of the Swartz Bay terminal. More than seven million passengers travel through the Swartz Bay terminal each year. The goal of creating this long-term plan will be to enhance the travel experience for our customers and help support growth in the region.”

The previous master plan was developed in 2004, and since then, there have been a number of terminal upgrades to the ticket booths, traffic flows, and berths. The next step is the development of concept options and the drafting of a plan which meets BC Ferries’ and the communities’ collective needs. It’s expected that the plan will be ready later this year, at which time BC Ferries will host further information sessions at Swartz Bay.

For more information on this initiative, sail over this way.

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo