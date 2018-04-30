Get Carried Away With Life As Cirque Du Soleil Corteo Comes To Victoria

100.3 The Q welcomes Cirque du Soleil Corteo to Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, Thursday through Sunday October 04 through 07. Ticket prices are (plus facility maintenance fees and service charges):

Orchestra $130

Premium $99

Circle 1 $75

Circle 2 $45

Advance tickets are on sale now to Cirque Club members; general onsale date is Friday May 11 at 10am, in person at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre box office, charge by phone at 250 220 7777, or get them online here.

Performances are scheduled for 730pm Thursday, 330pm and 730pm Friday and Saturday, and 1pm and 5pm Sunday. The Q will be handing out more tickets in the not too distant future.

