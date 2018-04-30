Seattle’s Edgewater Hotel Now Offers A Pearl Jam Suite

Pearl Jam fans are nothing if not dedicated. But are they dedicated enough to drop large coin for a hotel suite simply because it features a Pearl Jam theme? The people over there at the Seattle Edgewater are betting on it.

The Edgewater already has a Beatles-themed suite, and now the Pearl Jam suite is available for your staying pleasure, as well. The hotel hooked up with the band and their fan club for consultations on the suite’s industrial grunge-inspired designs, authentic band art posters, and fan representation — with the ultimate in rock ‘n roll luxury being the raison d’être.

A record player is installed in the suite, loaded up, of course, with the band’s albums on vinyl, and there’s a guitar and amplifier as well for those who wish do do a bit of noodling. Hopefully the walls are not paper-thin.

Want to stay and (Pearl) jam out? That’ll be $US529 to start. Behold the funkyness:

Love, Dr. Scott James



