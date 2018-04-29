Skip to Content
Win Your Women’s Rugby Sevens Tickets From Scott James

By Scott James
-
April 29, 2018 12:00 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
The HSBC World Rugby Women’s Series returns to Langford for the fourth year, Saturday and Sunday May 12 and 13, and I have free tickets for you this week (Monday April 30 through Friday May 04).

Check in with me at 1020am each day for the Women’s Sevens keyword*, text it to me at 250 475 1003, and I’ll put you in the daily draw for a couple of two day passes. If you happen to miss the keyword for some reason — that pesky job of yours got in the way, or something (I know, right?) — fear not. I’ll post audio evidence of the keyword right here each day.

Find more information about the event over here.

*I’ll just bet it’s going to have something to do with rugby

Terminator Thumbs Up

Love, Dr. Scott James

