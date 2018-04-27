You Know It's Creeping Up On Summer When...

(Photograph By Via Saanich police).

Tie-down straps… surprisingly affordable. Inflatable pink flamingo… surprisingly fun.

A Saanic police officer decided he had to take action when he noticed the oversized beach toy was being held in place by a few of the passengers with their hands — rather than proper tie-downs — as they headed along McKenzie Avenue.

The officer and the youths in the car had a roadside conversation and no ticket was issued, said Saanich police Sgt. Jereme Leslie. There was no word on whether the big bird was properly tied down or deflated before the youths went on their way.

~Graham