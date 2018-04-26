Vicky Cornell Launches Addiction Resource Center (ARC) For Chris.

Late Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell‘s widow, Vicky Cornell, has announced the launch of Addiction Resource Center (ARC) For Chris, an online resource for individuals and families struggling with addiction, as well as the Addiction Resource Line (ARL), a hotline that connects those in need with clinicians and peer recovery support advocates. Both the site and the hotline aim to provide a central hub of information to assist people who are struggling with a substance use disorder and their loved ones.

Vicky said in a statement, “Addiction is a preventable and treatable disease. While it’s too late to bring Chris back, it’s not too late for millions of other people who are struggling with addiction. These resources are designed to connect people to the help they need — help that is often way too difficult to find — in the hope that other families are spared the loss that my family is experiencing. There is no better way to honor to Chris than by saving lives.”

