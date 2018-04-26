Police arrested man at gunpoint near Vic-High

An armed man was arrested at gunpoint near Victoria Highschool.

Police say at around 11am on Thursday, a teacher reported a man who was allegedly consuming drugs near the square of Gladstone Avenue and Fernwood Road.

“When the teacher confronted the man, he allegedly brandished a weapon,” said Bowen Osoko with Victoria police.

Police arrived and followed the man to a nearby business and when he refused to obey officers’ commands, they had to draw their service pistols to take him into custody.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The man is known to police and the investigation continues.