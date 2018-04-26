Liam McLachlan’s 100 Cameras Kickstarter: Documenting Victoria Again, The Old Fashioned Way

Some people still swear by analog film rather than digital; this is partially evidenced by the popularity of applications like Hipstamatic, which can create poorly developed, light-leak plagued, grainy versions of pristine digital images. Polaroid even resurrected its iconic OneStep camera last year. And if you’re nostalgic for the days of shaking a picture to make it develop faster (hint: you were pretty much wasting your time unless your main goal was to exercise your arm), Liam McLachlan has something in which you may be interested.

In 2010, Liam handed out 100 disposable cameras to random people and asked them to take pictures around the city. The results, asembled after he got about half of the cameras back, comprise the Made In Victoria project, which also lives on Instagram. Now, he’s doing it again, and this time, there’s a Kickstarter underway to help offset costs, including that of the cameras and film processing. Five bucks gets you a high five and a selfie; ten will get you a camera so that you can participate in this year’s project, and donation levels go all the way up to $500 for the Complete Package: A pair of custom MadeInVic hightops, a Reelmaster Viewfinder with a set of five photo reels, the 2010 photobook, and a camera for this year. The Kickstarter is all or nothing; it will only be funded if it achieves its $1500 goal by 09:01 Sunday June 03. To see more and pitch in, head this way.

