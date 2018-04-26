Man dies after being struck on Pat Bay Hwy

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on the Pat Bay Highway last night.

The man–who police described as in his 30’s– died in Victoria General Hospital “despite life saving measures,” according to a Central Saanich Police release.

Police say the man was in southbound lanes of Highway 17 between Mount Newton Cross Road and Island View Road at around 1030 when he was hit.

When authorities got there, members of the public were assisting the victim.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is helping police with their investigation.