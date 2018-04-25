Pest company ranks Victoria second “Rattiest” town in B.C

A pest control company has ranked Victoria as the second “Rattiest” town in B.C.

Orkin Canada unveiled its list on Wednesday and Victoria ranks second only to Vancouver.

The rankings are based on the number of rodent treatments (rat & mice) treatments the company performed in 2017.

Here are a couple of tips from Orkin:

Close the Gap: Seal any cracks or holes in your foundation with weather-resistant sealant. Install weather stripping around windows and doors, as well as door sweeps.

Trim the Trees: Landscaping can be a big-rodent attractant. Keep shrubbery cut back at least one meter from the exterior walls of your home to eliminate any hiding spots for rodents.

Cut Off the Water: Eliminate any moisture sources, necessary for pests’ survival, such as clogged gutters or water gathering in trash or recycling bins.