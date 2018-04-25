Ontario driver busted for using lawn chair for front seat

Police officers can tell you they’ve seen everything. Add this one to the list: a driver sitting on a lawn chair instead of a proper driver’s seat.

An officer with the Thunder Bay Police Service Traffic Unit stopped a pickup truck April 24 for having unauthorized plates. When the officer approached the vehicle, he noticed the driver was sitting on a fold-up lawn chair.

The young driver was charged with a number of offences in this traffic stop. The vehicle was deemed unsafe, including a broken windshield impeding the driver’s view; a defective door handle that effectively trapped the driver inside the truck; an insecure load in the box; and no seat belt buckles where the seatbelts could be fastened.

The vehicle was impounded.