Here Comes A Massive Rolling Stones Box Set, In Case You Have Any Money Left After Putting Fuel In Your Car

As Mick Jagger works on new music ahead of the Rolling Stones’ UK tour, a heavyweight box set is about to be unleashed: every single album made by The World’s Greatest Rock And Roll Band™ from 1971 onwards will be included in The Rolling Stones‘ The Sudio Albums Vinyl Collection, a limited edition fifteen-album box set which is slated for release Friday June 15, and which will set you back considerably more than just a few quid.

The set contains remastered versions of the albums on heavyweight 180 gram vinyl, sourced from the original master tapes and cut at half speed by Abbey Road engineers, with numbered certificates of authenticity and detailed artwork reproductions. The 20-disc (including double albums) collection will cost £399.99; if your search behind the couch cushions for approximately 718 Canadian dollars has been successful, you can preorder it over here.

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo